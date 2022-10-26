Fake HOA workers distract 94-year-old, steal thousands worth of jewelry from Coconut Creek home

Coconut Creek, Fla. – Police are investigating a robbery after two men posing as Homeowners Association workers stole from an elderly woman’s house in Coconut Creek on Wednesday.

The 94-year-old woman who chose to remain unidentified told Local 10′s Rosh Lowe that two men who identified themselves as landscapers broke into her home and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry.

“So, they took thousands?” asked Local 10′s Rosh Lowe.

“When I tell you thousands I’m not bragging,” said the woman. “I have diamonds and he took my costume jewelry.”

The woman told police that the suspects involved were one man and one woman.

Coconut Creek Police Officer Scotty Leamon acknowledged that he’s familiar with these types of robberies.

“They say they are from the HOA, they come in they work in pairs,” said Scotty Leamon. “They will take you to a back room where they can isolate you.”

The victim said she talks to everyone around her.

“I’m very trustworthy--I talk to everyone, she said. “Look, I’m talking to you and I don’t know you.

The woman said the thieves told her they were going to cut trees in the back but broke into the house after isolating her in another room.

“When they left, I went into my bathroom and bedroom and everything was strewn around, the woman said.

Despite being robbed, the woman still maintains a positive attitude.

“I can’t give up being nice to people,” she said. “This is the first time in 94 years that I was skunked otherwise I talk to everyone.”

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.