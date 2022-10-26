Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show expected to bring over 100,000 attendees

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – The 63rd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show set sail on Wednesday morning.

The boat show began around 7:30 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting event at the Broward Convention Center.

There were also several other locations across the city where more than 1,300 boats were on display.

From small vessels to large, expensive yachts, Local 10 News reporter Joseph Ojo spotted a boat that was worth over $850,000.

The five-day event is expected to bring more than 100,000 people from all over to Fort Lauderdale.

City leaders said close to $1.8 billion are generated from this boat show alone.

According to Broward County Mayor Michael Udine, the boat show has created a number of jobs at local hotels, restaurants and other businesses are benefiting economically.

“I know for a fact the number of jobs that comes to Broward County because of shows like this,” said Udine.

Once inside the venue, attendees are able to enjoy some of the best in the marine industry from the Aqua Zone, which is basically a big pool that has been set up in the middle of the convention center where officials will be providing hourly live demonstrations.

In addition to some of the boats that are on display at the Bahia Mar, there’s also a super yacht village that has been set up near Pier 66.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show runs until Sunday.

For more information on the several locations where boats will be displayed, click here.