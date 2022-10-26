79º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Broward County, Fort Lauderdale, Crime, Traffic
(WPLG)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating an early morning hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of South Federal Highway approaching Southeast Sixth Street.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, it appears that the motorcycle was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle whose driver failed to stop or try to help the motorcyclist.

Police said another vehicle then struck the driver of the motorcycle. That driver did stop, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding the vehicle or driver who left is asked to call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email