Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating an early morning hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of South Federal Highway approaching Southeast Sixth Street.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, it appears that the motorcycle was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle whose driver failed to stop or try to help the motorcyclist.

Police said another vehicle then struck the driver of the motorcycle. That driver did stop, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding the vehicle or driver who left is asked to call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.