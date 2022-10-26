Officials: 11 Cuban migrants detained in Keys tried to board dump truck after landfall

MARATHON, Fla. – Officials took nearly a dozen Cuban migrants into custody in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who leads the agency’s Miami sector, said the 11 Cuban migrants attempted to board a dump truck after their boat made landfall in Marathon.

Slosar shared photos of the migrants on Twitter and said they were not injured.

The number of Cuban migrant landings has skyrocketed compared to previous years, officials have told Local 10 News.