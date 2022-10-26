Teen trio robs deaf student at knifepoint as he waits for school bus, Miami police say

MIAMI – A 17-year-old accused of robbing a deaf student at knifepoint as he waited for a school bus appeared in Miami-Dade County bond court Wednesday.

According to a Miami police arrest report, Carlos Prado was among a group of teenagers who robbed the victim on Sept. 30.

The other two teens charged in the case are Christopher Porras and Alex Gomez, both 17.

The report states the victim was waiting for the bus at Southwest 17th Avenue and Fourth Street in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood, when the teens approached him, saying something he couldn’t hear.

“(Prado) took out a knife, directed it towards the victim’s stomach and uttered something,” an investigating officer wrote. “(Porras and Gomez) stood by. The victim tried to sign that he was unable to hear but was able to read the word phone.”

After the victim handed over his phone, the trio ran away, police said.

According to police, the victim’s mother was able to track the iPhone to an apartment complex on Southwest Fifth Street, just a block away from the crime.

Neighbors told police about a group of teenagers in one of the apartments.

Officers wrote that Porras and Gomez answered the door, while Prado ran out of another door.

Police ran after Prado and took him into custody, they wrote.

According to the report, officers saw a folding knife in the living room on top of a table and were able to take it into evidence after obtaining permission to search the home.

The victim told police he recognized the knife and Prado from the robbery.

Police said they were unable to locate the victim’s phone.

Prado faces a charge of armed robbery. Jail information and specific charges were unavailable for Porras and Gomez Wednesday.