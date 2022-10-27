American Airlines offering daily flights to Tel Aviv from Miami

MIAMI – Miami International Airport and American Airlines announced at an event Thursday morning that they are now offering everyday flights to Tel Aviv.

The event took place around 11:30 a.m. at American’s Flagship Lounge at Miami International Airport.

“We are partnering with the Israeli Consulate for an event at American’s Flagship Lounge, celebrating our Miami- Tel Aviv flight becoming daily,” said American Airlines Vice President Juan Carlos Liscano.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Israel’s Consul General Mr. Maor Starinsky and Chief Executive Officer of the Miami-Dade Aviation Department Ralph Cutie were also in attendance.

“This flight started in June 2021 and the initial reception was very strong, but it’s actually grown that much more,” said Liscano. “I think you’ve noticed how Miami continues to evolve in both trade and commerce and particularly in the text sector.”

Liscano also discussed American Airlines’ upcoming winter schedule, with several routes returning to MIA, including Managua (MGA), Paris (CDG), Montevideo (MVD), and the new Cuba service launching on Nov. 3.

EL AL Airlines also fly to Tel Aviv five times a week through November, but American Airlines will be the only one offering a flight every single day.

Travelers will be able to book a flight seven days a week from Tel Aviv to Miami starting on Saturday.