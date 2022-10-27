Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.

Sky 10 flew over the scene, which was littered with evidence markers near the front of a smoke shop.

Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, said the man was taken to an area hospital in “stable” condition.

Thomas said police had no information on arrests.

Police said the shooting may have stemmed from a familial dispute.