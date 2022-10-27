77º

Robbery suspect on scooter leads officers on chase through parts of Miami-Dade County

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Miami-Dade County
A police pursuit with a scooter ended with a man in handcuffs on Wednesday.

According to Miami police, an officer tried to pull over a robbery suspect in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and 77th Street when that suspect took off on a scooter.

He led police on a chase that went through parts of I-95 and the Palmetto Expressway.

The suspect was eventually detained at Northeast 2nd Court and 183rd Street in northeast Miami-Dade County.

Authorities have not announced any charges or identified the suspect.

No injuries were reported as a result of the pursuit or detainment.

