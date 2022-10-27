September 11 attack survivors, relatives of victims denounce event in Doral

The families of 9/11 victims and survivors held a news conference on Thursday to protest Saudi-funded LIV Golf Series at the Trump National Doral Golf Club.

MIAMI – A group of 9/11 family members and survivors met on Thursday to publicly denounce the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf Series, which is from Friday to Sunday at former President Donald Trump’s property in Doral.

FBI records showed Saudi Arabia’s role in the attacks, so the 9/11 Justice organization members called out the “sports wash” and the “willing complicity” of professional golfers at Trump National Doral Miami.

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, firefighters work beneath the destroyed mullions, the vertical struts which once faced the soaring outer walls of the World Trade Center towers, after a terrorist attack on the twin towers in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Brett Eagleson, the president of 9/11 Justice, lost his father, John Bruce Eagleson, in the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

“Americans must understand that this LIV Golf series, hosted next at Trump Doral, is yet another attempt by the Kingdom to use the beloved game of golf to sports wash its abhorrent behavior and avoid accountability for the murder of my dad and thousands of others,” Eagleson said in a statement.

FILE - Pedestrians in lower Manhattan watch smoke billow from New York's World Trade Center on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File) (AP2001)

Tim Frolich, a 9/11 survivor who was on the 80th floor of the South Tower; Juliette Scauso, the daughter of FDNY Hazmat Co. 1 Firefighter Dennis Scauso who died in the South Tower, and Dennis McGinley, whose older brother Danny also died in the South Tower, were also present.