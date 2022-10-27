Various Pine-Sol products recalled due to possible bacterial contamination

Clorox is recalling nearly 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol due to possible bacterial contamination, which can be harmful to people with compromised immune systems.

The recall impacts eight different versions of Pine-Sol, including Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaners (lavender clean, sparkling wave and lemon fresh scents), CloroxPro Pine-Sol all purpose cleaners (lavender clean, sparkling wave, lemon fresh, and orange energy scents) and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol lemon fresh cleaner, CNN reported.

The affected products were made between January 2021 and September 2022 at the company’s factory in Forest Park, Georgia.

The products have been sold at various retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club and Dollar Tree.

So far, no one has been hurt or become sick from the products.

Those who purchased any of the products can return them for a refund at the retailer they were purchased from.