Police investigating after father fatally stabbed by son in Lauderhill

Police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning after fatally stabbing his father in Lauderhill, authorities said.

According to Lauderhill Police Major and Public Information Officer Michael Santiago, the incident occurred just before 5:00 a.m. near the 5000 block of Northwest 12th Street.

After receiving a call regarding a stabbing at that location, police said they located an adult male who was unresponsive and had multiple injuries.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue was called and arrived where they pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Following a preliminary investigation, authorities said that an adult male who is the son and lives in the same home, stabbed his father to death in what appears to be an unprovoked attack.

Police initially took 31-year-old Hildon Brown into custody for questioning before later announcing his arrest on one court of murder without premeditation and a felony weapons charge.

Brown appeared before a judge on Sunday and was ordered to be held without bond.

The judge also ordered Brown not to speak about the case without his attorney present.

Mugshot for 31-year-old Hildon Brown (Broward Sheriff's Office)

Video shot by Local 10 News Photographer Tim McFarland shows Lauderhill Police investigating the scene of the crime.