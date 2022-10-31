15-year-old charged as adult in southwest Miami-Dade double homicide

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in a double homicide in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade earlier this month.

Erick Vanegas now joins 27-year-old Brayan Aviles in facing second-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Alejandro Nunez Medina and Jorge Nunez Medina.

According to a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, the two victims were shot as they were sitting in front of the home in the 15000 block of Southwest 299th Street on Oct. 8.

Vanegas was initially in juvenile custody, but jail records show he was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Both Vanegas and Aviles are from Homestead.

Brayan Aviles (MDCR)

The report doesn’t specify if or how Alejandro and Jorge Nunez Medina were related to each other.

According to the report, Aviles and Vanegas had been feuding with the two men “over the past several months, which has resulted in shootings.”

Because of the shootings, officers with a specialized unit within the Miami-Dade Police Department began monitoring the victims’ home, the report states.

Over the two weeks prior to the shooting, police said officers observed a grey Honda Civic circling the residence.

On Oct. 9, officers saw the same vehicle parked in front of Aviles’ home on Mowry Drive in Homestead. They also saw Aviles holding a rifle, detectives wrote.

Several rifle casings had been found at the scene of the murders, according to police, and surveillance video showed the Vanegas fleeing from the area after the killings.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives entered Aviles’ home and found several rifles, “including the ones used at the homicide of the victims,” officers wrote.

They also found Vanegas wearing clothing “matching the description of the shooting scene,” the report states.

Officers also found a gun that belonged to one of the victims, containing a blood stain and bullet hole.

Aviles and Vanegas were taken to MDPD’s Homicide Bureau for questioning but invoked their right to an attorney.