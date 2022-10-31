81º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Biden to stump for Crist, Demings during South Florida campaign stop Tuesday

Ben Kennedy, Washington Bureau Chief

Tags: Politics, Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Vote 2022
President bidden boarded Air Force One Monday to kick off a week of campaigning with the midterms about a week away.

WASHINGTON – President bidden boarded Air Force One Monday to kick off a week of campaigning with the midterms about a week away.

On Tuesday he’ll travel to South Florida.

It’s there he’ll stump for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, who is looking to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis. He’ll also campaign for Democratic challenger Val Demings. She is up against Sen. Marco Rubio.

The commander-in-chief will also take part in a Get Out The Vote rally in Miami Gardens.

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll shows 26 percent of registered voters think the economy is the single most important issue determining who they support, while 23 percent cite inflation as the GOP blames Democrats and President Biden for the high costs.

“The President has been focused on addressing the cost facing families and he’s already taken a series of steps,” said Heather Boushey with the President’s Council of Economic Advisers.

Those steps include the release of crude oil from the countries emergency stock pile to lower gas prices, as AAA reports the average gallon of gas is now at $3.76.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Kennedy is an Emmy Award-winning Washington Bureau Chief for Local 10 News. He has more than a decade of reporting experience nationwide.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram