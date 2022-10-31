Biden to stump for Crist, Demings during South Florida campaign stop Tuesday

President bidden boarded Air Force One Monday to kick off a week of campaigning with the midterms about a week away.

On Tuesday he’ll travel to South Florida.

It’s there he’ll stump for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, who is looking to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis. He’ll also campaign for Democratic challenger Val Demings. She is up against Sen. Marco Rubio.

The commander-in-chief will also take part in a Get Out The Vote rally in Miami Gardens.

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll shows 26 percent of registered voters think the economy is the single most important issue determining who they support, while 23 percent cite inflation as the GOP blames Democrats and President Biden for the high costs.

“The President has been focused on addressing the cost facing families and he’s already taken a series of steps,” said Heather Boushey with the President’s Council of Economic Advisers.

Those steps include the release of crude oil from the countries emergency stock pile to lower gas prices, as AAA reports the average gallon of gas is now at $3.76.