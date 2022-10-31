Cocaine trafficker operated near Florida Keys airport and government building, deputies say

MIAMI – Deputies reported arresting a cocaine trafficker who was operating in a home right outside of the Florida Keys/Marathon International Airport on Monday in Marathon.

Enrique Valdes, who was wanted on cocaine-related violations, was operating at the home along Second Avenue, just a few steps away from the Florida Keys Mosquito Control building, according to deputies.

Detectives found 56.8 grams of cocaine and $28,960 in cash inside the one-story two-bedroom home, according to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Valdes is facing charges of cocaine trafficking, three counts of selling cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.