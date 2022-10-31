Halloween party in Wilton Manors fun for ghosts and monsters of all ages

Halloween in South Florida means parents and their little ones hit the sidewalks for some trick or treating.

Spooky festivities were held across town.

Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa was in Wilton Manors to enjoy the fun.

There were princesses with the king and queens, there were scarecrows, and the witches casting their spells.

It may be the biggest Halloween party in town, as Wicked Manors draws the young, the old and the blue monsters.

Police from agencies across Broward County were on hand to make sure everyone behaves, no matter what costume they might be wearing.

One of those keeping things safe was Sgt. Nicole Graves with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

She’s told De La Rosa what her favorite thing about Halloween is.

“Chocolate and everything chocolate,” Graves said.

She also said what the kids and adults need to remember on this wicked night.

“If you’re not out with an adult or a guardian make sure in a group,” she said. “Please just be vigilant of your surroundings. If you’re out driving in a residential area be aware of the little ones that you know are walking in the sidewalk that may dart across the street. If you’re out when the sun is going down, make sure you have a glow stick or a flash light, (but) please don’t point it at anyone.”