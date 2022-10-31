Powerball prize sits at $1 billion for second time ever

One lucky lottery player could be in for a very big treat this Halloween.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One lucky lottery player could be in for a very big treat this Halloween.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot is standing at a staggering one billion dollars!

That’s because nobody claimed Saturday’s jackpot of $835 million.

This marks the second time the jackpot has ever hit a billion bucks.

Tickets were going fast at a 7-Eleven off 79th Street as buyers showed excitement and anticipation ahead of the drawing.

Just up the road from the 7-Eleven at U Save Fish and Chicken, someone won the lottery this year, cashing in for one million dollars.