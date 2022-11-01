1 killed, 1 injured in Davie crash

DAVIE, Fla. – One driver was killed and another was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Davie, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 6:20 a.m. as one of the vehicles remained in the roadway with heavy front-end damage. The other car had gone off the roadway and ended up in front of the University Pointe apartment building.

Police said one of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a local hospital with a minor injury.

Davie police said the cause of the collision is being investigated by traffic officers.

The entire intersection was closed for hours after the crash.

The names of the drivers involved in the crash are being withheld at this time by authorities due to the active investigation.