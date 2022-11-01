Former Proud Boys hired as poll workers in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is facing charges for his involvement in the capitol riots was certified as a Miami-Dade County poll worker, according to the Miami-Dade County Election Department.

“That’s right, you heard it right, I’m working the poll, cry some more liberals,” said Gabriel Garcia in a video obtained by Twitter user Joshua Ceballos and the Miami New Times. He was bragging about his role as a poll worker.

Gabriel Garcia attended the riot in Washington on January 6 as a Proud boy. Photos obtained by Local 10 News are part of the federal indictment against him. He now faces charges for his alleged involvement.

Garcia is not the only one with ties to the proud boys, a far-right white nationalist group, who has signed up to work the polls in Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade County database of poll workers obtained by Local 10 News, Christopher Barcenas, is also registered.

Barcenas was also in Washington on January 6. and has been identified by the New York Times as formerly having ties to the group.

Another man, Nowell Salgueiro, is also known to have been previously affiliated.

Asked for a comment today, Miami-Dade Deputy Department of Elections Supervisor said in part,

“Poll workers are expected to remain impartial, nonpartisan, respectful and professional while working an election. The conduct for which Gabriel Garcia has been indicted is inconsistent with these standards.”

Garcia has since been removed as a worker this election cycle due to the federal charges he’s facing.

Reached for comment via text message, Garcia said he would explore legal action for being removed from the role and that he remains innocent until proven guilty.

Garcia is currently suing Local 10 News in reference to our reporting on his involvement in the Jan 6. attacks on the nation’s capital, a report the station stands behind.

WPLG filed a motion to dismiss with the court and that is still pending.