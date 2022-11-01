Investigation underway after video shows rough arrest of teen at Tropical Park football game

An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was violently arrested and removed from the stands of a high school football game.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was violently arrested and removed from the stands of a high school football game.

Video recorded of the incident shows the teen initially being escorted away but at some point a Miami-Dade Schools police officer appears to grab the teen by his neck and then shove him down a flight of stairs.

It was all caught on cellphone video by witnesses.

The incident happened Friday at Tropical Park. A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Schools told Local 10 News that they are aware of the video and the incident is being reviewed.

Meanwhile, the boy’s father wants the officer fired.

“How could you do that to a child, a 16-year-old,” said Roberto Leon-Brennan, the teen’s father. “I had a lot of anger and a lot of frustration over the last couple of days just trying to absorb all of this.”

Leon-Brennan said his son was removed for booing the opposing team. The teen was arrested on several charges, including a charge for disrupting the game.