Police investigating alleged rape by employees at Mango’s Tropical Cafe

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A popular Miami Beach restaurant is at the center of a criminal investigation after a customer claimed she was raped inside Mango’s Tropical Cafe by employees.

For now, the party goes on at one of Ocean Drive’s most notable establishments despite the dark cloud hanging over the business that brought a number of police officers to its doorstep over the weekend.

“They were there for five hours, multiple officers, so I knew something had happened and today it came to light,” said local business owner Mitch Novick, who shared video of the police activity with Local 10 News.

Detectives told Local 10 News they received a call about a sexual battery that was reported on the property around 4 a.m. Sunday.

The investigation centers around two employees from the bar and restaurant, and according to at least one insider, the pair is accused of sexually assaulting a customer.

It’s enough to spark a criminal investigation by police and an internal investigation at the business.

In a statement, Mango’s owner David Wallack said:

“Mango’s Tropical Cafe has a long history of providing a safe and secure environment for patrons and employees alike. Per our employee guide, we adhere to a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to sexual misconduct.

“We were made aware of these allegations on Sunday morning and are committed to collaborating with the local law enforcement investigation which is actively underway. Our own internal investigation is also in progress. We have suspended the two employees that were allegedly involved in this incident and will take appropriate action once these investigations are complete. Mango’s Tropical Cafe remains committed to promoting a safe and secure space for all.”

The circumstances are still being investigated, but in the video, police appeared to have collected bags of potential evidence in the alleged crime.