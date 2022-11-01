Tri-Rail trains experiencing major delays after train strikes pedestrian in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Tri-Rail trains are experiencing major train delays Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a train.

The fatal crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. in the area of West Prospect Road and Northwest Ninth Ave. in Oakland Park.

Traffic was also backed up in the area after the crash.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesman Carey Codd, deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the area and deputies found the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tri-Rail officials confirmed that the Fort Lauderdale Airport shuttle is suspended at this time. A bus bridge has been established between the Cypress Creek and Fort Lauderdale stations.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene investigators are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.