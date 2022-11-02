Caught on camera: Miami Shores police seek porch pirate seen slipping away with package

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Police are looking for a man caught on camera stealing a package from the doorstep of a Miami Shores home last week.

Commander Kerry Turner, a Miami Shores police spokesperson, said police were notified of the theft just before 7:30 p.m. last Thursday at a home on Northwest 95th Street.

The victim’s Ring doorbell camera captures the man, wearing a red shirt and black shorts approaching the doorstep, grabbing the package and scurrying away.

Police also released a photo of the suspect.

Officials didn’t say what was in the package.

Turner asked anyone with information to call the Miami Shores Police Department at 305-759-2468 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Suspect photo: