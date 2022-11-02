Police: Armed man detained after barricading himself inside condo during domestic dispute

A man was hospitalized Wednesday about eight hours after he barricaded himself inside a condominium unit following a domestic dispute.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Coconut Creek police responded to a domestic dispute call early Wednesday morning and have detained an armed man who they said barricaded himself inside a condominium unit.

According to police, officers responded to the Carrington at Coconut Creek Condominium off North State Road 7 around 2:30 a.m.

“The officers received a call about a domestic dispute in one of the apartments back here,” Coconut Creek police spokesman Scotty Leamon said.

Police said no shots were fired and no hostages were inside the home with the suspect.

About three nearby units were evacuated due to the incident, but everyone was allowed to return about eight hours later after the suspect was detained, authorities confirmed.

Coral Springs SWAT team members assisted Coconut Creek police during the ordeal, using a robot and a SWAT truck to assess the situation safely.

Carrington apts update: @CoralSpringsPD SWAT has joined our officers at the scene. They have some tools we don’t have as we continue toward our goal of a peaceful resolution. Stay tuned for additional updates. — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) November 2, 2022

The SWAT situation wrapped up just after 10 a.m.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as the suspect, who was wearing a green shirt, was being loaded into a fire rescue unit after surrendering to police.

Coconut Creek police confirmed a gun was found at the scene.

“Our number one goal with this is always to end things peacefully, and that goal was met today,” Leamon said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital is being taken to the hospital. It’s unclear what charges he might face.