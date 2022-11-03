Authorities search for brazen teens believed to be behind multiple luxury car thefts

Investigators believe a gang of brazen criminals is behind a rash of luxury car thefts spanning multiple counties.

GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. – Investigators believe a gang of brazen criminals is behind a rash of luxury car robberies from Miami-Dade to Broward.

It is a disturbing crime trend, with children as young as 13 being used to rip off high-end cars.

“They are coming in after hours on weekends, where they can go in and create havoc,” said Golden Beach Town Manager Alex Diaz.

Saturday in Golden Beach the kids were caught on camera, but they couldn’t get away with the car.

“We know what we have seen are a bunch of youths to create these crimes of opportunities,” said Diaz.

In one video, the juveniles can be seen running into different driveways.

“This is effecting Dade, Broward, Palm Beach County,” said Diaz. “These are kids going throughout South Florida looking for opportunities where they can.”

The cars are all luxury vehicles. The suspects, teenagers, and bold.

“They are extremely brazen. They are jumping fences,” said Diaz. “Everyone needs to be alert. If you see something, say something.”