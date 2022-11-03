Authorities searching for suspects after sports fan robbed, pistol-whipped in Dania Beach hotel

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sherriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects after a sports fan in town for a Miami Dolphins game was allegedly pistol-whipped and robbed at a hotel in Dania Beach.

The robbery occurred around 5:20 a.m. Oct. 24, near the 300 block of North Federal Highway.

According to detectives, the victim said he was asleep in his hotel room when he heard a knock at the door.

Thinking it was his hotel roommate, the victim said that he opened the door and was instead greeted by a tall, thin woman wearing a white hat and red dress.

A few seconds later, a man wearing a red hoodie, camouflage pants and red shoes appeared, armed with a gun.

The victim told detectives that once inside, the armed suspect threatened to kill him, demanded money and jewelry and then pistol-whipped him while the woman searched through the room.

Investigators said the robbers left with cash, electronics and other miscellaneous items.

Surveillance video sent by BSO shows the woman entering the lobby, walking toward an exit door, and letting the man inside. The suspects appeared to have a conversation before entering the stairwell adjacent to the exit door.

The man and woman are seen walking toward the victim’s room a few minutes later. The woman can be seen knocking on the door while the man paced the hallway. Following the robbery, the suspects were caught on camera leaving the hotel in a newer model, black Toyota Corolla.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the subjects’ identities to contact BSO Robbery Detective Keith Rosen at 954-321-4253 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.