No one was hurt following a house fire in Miami Gardens Thursday afternoon.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Flames and smoke shot through the roof of a home in Miami Gardens Thursday afternoon as firefighters worked to put out a blaze.

Sky 10 flew over the home, located in the 1400 block of Northwest 173rd Terrace, at around 4:15 p.m.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, no one was hurt in the fire.

Investigators are working to determine its cause.