Man, 51, fatally shot at bus stop in Florida City

A 51-year-old man was gunned down at a bus stop in Florida City Thursday morning.

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A 51-year-old man was shot Thursday morning in Florida City.

The shooting was reported just before 6:30 a.m. at a bus stop and busway in the 1600 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue.

Police said the victim was transported to Jackson South Medical Center, but he has since died from his injuries.

Florida City police Sgt. David Hunsberger said the shooter’s identity is unknown at this time.

Because this is a homicide, the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau is taking over the investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.