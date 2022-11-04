Developing: 2 dead during domestic violence incident in Plantation, police say

Police officers stand outside of a crime scene on Friday afternoon in Plantation.

PLANTATION, Fla. – Two people died during a domestic violence incident on Friday in Plantation, according to the Plantation Police Department.

Police officers and Fire Rescue personnel responded to an apartment at the ARIUM Siena Cove, a gated community of two-story buildings west of University Drive.

Police officers used yellow crime scene tape to close off an area in the parking lot of the building at 8038 NW 10 St. There were also pieces of crime scene tape in the backyard, facing a canal.

Crime scene technicians climbed up a ladder to take pictures through the window of an apartment on Friday in Plantation. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Two police officers stood at the entrance of the building and one police officer stood guard at the back. A crime scene technician climbed up a ladder outside to take pictures from a first-floor window.

Deputies were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Outside of the crime scene a detective spoke to people who arrived Friday in Plantation. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

This is a developing story. Assignment Desk Editors Alexa Velez and Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

