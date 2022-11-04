Investigators search for cause of Wilton Manors house fire

Wilton Manors, Fla. – Fire rescue crews rushed to extinguish a blaze at a Wilton Manors home on Friday morning.

The flames erupted just before 5 a.m. at the single-story home located in the 2100 block of Northeast 16th Avenue.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Stephen Gollan, when units arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home.

Gollan said occupants suffered from minor smoke inhalation and several cats inside the home did not make it.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.