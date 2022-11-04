Man arrested for alleged unprovoked South Beach stabbing appears before judge

An investigation is ongoing after a victim was stabbed multiple times neat 1st Street and Washington Avenue in Miami Beach.

It all appears to be the result of an unprovoked attack.

Police have since arrested 29-year-old Kenyan Roy, who sits behind bars accused of carrying out a violent and bloody attack near South Pointe Park Pier in South Beach.

A group of friends told police they were walking towards the boardwalk area when they encountered the strange man.

According to Roy’s arrest report, “The defendant was (staring) at them with the knife in his hand and was looking at them in a crazy way.”

It was late, around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, when thins escalated.

The report says “(The victim and witness) then asked what he was going to do with the knife. The defendant then ran toward the witnesses and victim, still with the knife exposed and in his hand.”

Late Thursday afternoon Roy appeared in court, facing one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He was seen shaking his head at times as a judge laid out the seriousness of the case.

Local 10 News has learned the victim’s stab wounds were so bad that he was left with a ruptured liver and kidney.

But investigators say that victim was able to fight back, using a broken glass to slash the attacker’s arm during the incident.

The victim’s friend managed to flag down a police officer. That witness and the officer both ran after the suspect, who was ultimately caught and arrested near the very knife that police believe was used in the attack.

Roy was granted a $1,000 bond but he must remain home on house arrest.