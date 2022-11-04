Police search for man they say attempted to abduct woman in Miami

Authorities are investigating after an attempted abduction was caught on camera.

In home surveillance video, a woman can be heard screaming before she is seen running down the street.

It happened off Southwest 24th Street and 22nd Avenue in Miami.

The woman was walking alone around 9 p.m. Wednesday when a man snuck up behind her, and it was all caught on video.

The terrifying screams from the victim got the attention of several neighbors.

The young woman was walking down the street on her cell phone when a man ran up behinds her and that’s when the act happens. She was grabbed from behind. Detectives are calling it an attempted abduction.

The suspect eventually ran off while several neighbors could be heard in the background asking the woman what was wrong.

She first encountered him at a nearby store. That victim was out shopping and the suspect apparently followed her through the neighborhood.

He’s described as Hispanic, light mulatto male, who stands between 5-foot-6 and 5-fotot-8 tall with a medium build (wide stomach), wearing a dark colored hat, blue disposable surgical mask, dark colored shirt with khaki shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.