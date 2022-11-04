Specialists deal with complication from cancer treatment

There’s a new option for people who suffer a complication from cancer treatment.

WESTON, Fla. – There’s a new option for people who suffer a complication from cancer treatment.

Reconstructive surgeon Dr. Andres Mascaro with Cleveland Clinic Weston said specialists in ‘super-microsurgery’ can reduce painful limb swelling caused by a condition called lymphedema.

“It can affect you not only from an aesthetic standpoint but also a functional standpoint. It’s uncomfortable its heavy and if lymphedema progresses it you can end up having a lot of infections in that area because it’s basically an area that doesn’t function as a normal limb,” Mascaro said.

And researchers have developed a three dimensional model that shows how exposure to a metal called cadmium may lead to congenital heart disease.

The model was created by scientists at the National Institutes of Environmental Health Sciences which is part of the NIH.

Cadmium can be released into the environment and make it into the food supply.

Previous studies suggested that maternal exposure to cadmium might be a significant risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

Congenital heart disease affects nearly forty thousand newborns a year and is the most common type of birth defect in the United States.