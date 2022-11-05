Authorities searching for missing 72-year-old in Dania Beach

Authorities are searching for 72-year-old Carlos Gomez-Angel after he was reported missing in Dania Beach.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 72-year-old Dania Beach man.

According to detectives, Carlos Gomez-Angel was last seen around 6:45 a.m. Friday near the 100 block of Stirling Road at the assisted living facility where he currently resides.

Gomez-Angel is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Detectives said he was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Gomez-Angel’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-4357