Boat catches fire behind home in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Firefighters have extinguished a fire that erupted Saturday morning on a boat that was docked behind a home in Fort Lauderdale.

The fire occurred just after 1 a.m.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews responded to a boat fire that occurred behind a home located near the 2300 block of Southwest 27th Terrace.

Authorities said there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

Officials with the FLFR said that the boat was at a total loss.

Video caught by Local 10 News cameras shows FLFR crews putting out the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.