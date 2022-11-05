CityPlace Doral hosting first-ever ‘Day of The Dead’ celebration

People taking selfies in front of the trio of skeletons for Day of the Dead in CityPlace Doral

Doral, Fla. – CityPlace Doral is hosting it’s first-ever “Day of The Dead” celebration on Saturday.

The month-long activation will recognize this culturally rich Latin American tradition and bring the community together through a variety of activities and culminate with a community event.

According to event organizers, CityPlace Doral will be vibrantly decorated with colorful Day of the Dead themed decorations.

The main Day of the Dead event will take place on Nov. 5, 4- 7 p.m.

Children and families will be able to enjoy face painting, food sampling from local restaurants and a center-wide processional with performances by folkloric dancers, stilt walkers, mariachis, costumed characters and more.

At the main entrance, guests will be welcomed by a wooden sugar skull) and colorful perforated paper.

Organizers said the Fountain Plaza will be ornamented with an altar display of a trio of male skeleton figures with flowers, marigolds and more. Sugar Skulls will be displayed at the center through the main event on Saturday. All items are hand-crafted by Artistic Elves.

Guests are encouraged to dress in theme.

Throughout the month, visitors are encouraged to take festive photos or snap a selfie and tag @CityPlaceDoral for a chance to be featured on the center’s social media.

