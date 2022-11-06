Mother wants answers after hit-and-run crash left 15-year-old in coma

A South Florida mother is asking for the public’s help finding the hit-and-run driver who left her son seriously injured in northwest Miami-Dade.

Elia Aguiar says her 15-year-old son was riding a scooter Friday night around 9:15 p.m. along Northwest 107th Street and 27th Avenue when he was hit.

Aguiar shared a photo of him in the hospital with Local 10 News. She said police have not made an arrest so far but she’s hoping someone will come forward with information.

“He’s on a ventilator. He’s bad. He’s in a coma,” Aguiar said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.