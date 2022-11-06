82º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Mother wants answers after hit-and-run crash left 15-year-old in coma

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime
A South Florida mother is asking for the public’s help finding the hit-and-run driver who left her son seriously injured in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida mother is asking for the public’s help finding the hit-and-run driver who left her son seriously injured in northwest Miami-Dade.

Elia Aguiar says her 15-year-old son was riding a scooter Friday night around 9:15 p.m. along Northwest 107th Street and 27th Avenue when he was hit.

Aguiar shared a photo of him in the hospital with Local 10 News. She said police have not made an arrest so far but she’s hoping someone will come forward with information.

“He’s on a ventilator. He’s bad. He’s in a coma,” Aguiar said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter