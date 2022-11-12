76º

Crane barge capsizes in bay before Paddletopia event in Surfside

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A crane barge capsized and partially sank into the bay overnight in Surfside, hours before the town’s Paddletopia event.

Officials tweeted Saturday that the area where the crane barge is “has been sectioned off by those responsible for the site in an attempt to contain any pollutants, debris or materials that may have entered the water.”

The Paddletopia event, which brings paddle-boarding enthusiasts together from around the area, is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

No other details about the incident were immediately released.

