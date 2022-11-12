Crane barge capsizes in bay before Paddletopia event in Surfside

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A crane barge capsized and partially sank into the bay overnight in Surfside, hours before the town’s Paddletopia event.

Officials tweeted Saturday that the area where the crane barge is “has been sectioned off by those responsible for the site in an attempt to contain any pollutants, debris or materials that may have entered the water.”

From @SurfsideFlorida: For life safety reasons, the crane barge that sank into the bay overnight has been sectioned off by those responsible for the site in an attempt to contain any pollutants, debris or materials that may have entered the water. — Bay Harbor Islands Police Department (@BHIPolice) November 12, 2022

The Paddletopia event, which brings paddle-boarding enthusiasts together from around the area, is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

No other details about the incident were immediately released.