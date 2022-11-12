Deauville Beach Resort to be demolished by implosion, cause road closures Sunday

It’s the end of an area in Miami Beach. A team with The BG Group, a general contractor that specializes in demolitions, will implode what is left of The Deauville Beach Resort, at 6701 Collins Ave., at 8 a.m., on Sunday.

A team with The BG Group, a general contractor that specializes in demolitions, will implode what is left of the historic oceanfront Deauville Beach Resort, at 6701 Collins Ave., at 8 a.m., on Sunday.

The demolition, which some preservationists opposed, comes after legal battles and after the city’s voters rejected a proposal to increase the density in the area.

If the proposal had passed, Stephen Ross, the owner of the Miami Dolphins, would have bought the 3.8-acre property from The Meruelo family to build two towers.

An electric fire in 2017 changed the fate of the historic Beach Resort in Miami Beach.

“Of course, I was disappointed in that something has to happen with this site. Otherwise, it’s going to continue, as it has for five years, to be an eyesore,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, who supported the proposal.

In preparation for Sunday’s demolition, workers drilled more than 1,200 holes in the structure and removed materials. Police officers will conduct street closures starting at 7:30 a.m., and reopen them when it’s safe. The most convenient alternate route will be Indian Creek Drive.

“They have done thousands of these,” Gelber said about The BG Group. “They have to get permits and be approved, and they have gone through that process.”

