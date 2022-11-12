Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady may be preparing to co-parent in Miami-Dade

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady attend "American Woman: Fashioning A National Identity" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in 2010.

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady may have been preparing to co-parent in Miami-Dade County before announcing their divorce on Oct. 28 — after 13 years of marriage.

Bündchen, 42, a model and philanthropist, and Brady, 45, a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have two children: Nine-year-old Vivian and 12-year-old Benjamin.

Bündchen closed on an $11.7 million home on Oct. 6 and a $1.25 million home just across the bridge on Feb. 28 in Surfside, a town north of Miami Beach, Page Six and Architectural Digest reported.

The home in Surfside’s Normandy Beach neighborhood is just across the water from the $17 million property that she and Brady purchased in 2020 on Indian Creek Island, a private enclave on Biscayne Bay.

Miami-Dade County property records show the three homes are owned by 26 Indian Creek LLC, Bay Drive BJ Partners LLC, and Vida a Vida FL LLC.

Brady’s neighbors include former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, who purchased an Indian Creek Island home for about $30 million in 2021.