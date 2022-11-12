Woman, 39, reported missing from central Broward

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 39-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Mimose Dulcio was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue in unincorporated central Broward.

Deputies said Dulcio is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).