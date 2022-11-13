Historic Deauville Hotel in Miami Beach demolished

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A small piece of history in Miami Beach was demolished Sunday morning.

The historic Deauville Hotel where The Beatles played back in 1964 had fallen into disrepair.

“This building has been deemed to be unsafe,” one attorney said.

Following years of legal battles and a failed voter referendum to increase density, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross proposed a new luxury development for the site -- an idea supported by the Miami Beach mayor despite pushback from preservationists.

“Of course I was disappointed in that something has to happen with this site. Otherwise it’s going to continue as it has for five years to be an eyesore and a drag on the North Beach community,” Mayor Dan Gelber said.

The demolition happened shortly after 8 a.m.

Contractors spent weeks prepping the site, drilling more than 1,200 holes in the building and removing materials.

“They’ve done thousands of these, and they have to get permits and be approved, and they’ve gone through that process,” Gelber said.

REPLAY: Demolition of Deauville Hotel in Miami Beach.