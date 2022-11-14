South Florida economic forecast identifies climate resiliency as ‘biggest concern’

A newly released South Florida economic forecast warns of concerns with the sea level rise and a lack of vocational training, officials said.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An economic forecast for south Florida was just released, as local leaders look ahead to the next five years.

The findings were revealed by the South Florida Regional Planning Council’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy committee.

The 135-page report combines data and analysis from local experts in areas like banking, environmental engineering, education, and business.

Among the biggest challenges identified for all of south Florida moving forward were climate resiliency and the local workforce.

“The biggest concern I have is the sea level rise and our inability to drain,” said ‘CEDS chair, Steve Geller.

“We (also) found we have an aging workforce. There was a marked decline in educational achievement as a result of Covid. We have a real problem with vocational training. We need a lot more of that.”

The comprehensive report will act as a blueprint for the local economy as leaders work to tackle some of the biggest challenges to soften the blow.

The CEDS report has been approved by the South Florida Regional Planning Council and will be submitted to the Economic Development Administration of the U.S. Department of Commerce as required by law.

Related link: Read The 2022-2027 SFRPC South Florida Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy report