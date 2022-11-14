Ex-Miami police chief Art Acevedo up for Colorado job

Chief Art Acevedo talks about a teenager who was fatally shot on Thursday in Miami's Allapattah area.

AURORA, Colo. – Art Acevedo, the former Miami police chief fired in 2021 after a turbulent six-month tenure as the city’s top cop, is reportedly being considered for a new job.

Denver ABC affiliate KMGH reports that the suburban city of Aurora, Colorado is looking to hire Acevedo as its police chief.

The station reports that was set to meet with officials there Monday afternoon.

Acevedo was fired in Miami after a very public feud with three city commissioners.

At the time, officials said they fired him in part because he lost the trust of some officers, offended community members by using the term “Cuban Mafia,” and failed to report damage to his city vehicle in a timely manner.

Following his firing, Acevedo sued the city and the three commissioners, they violated his First Amendment rights and retaliated against him after he reportedly uncovered wrongdoing in city government.

Acevedo’s lawsuit claimed Commissioners Joe Carollo, Alex Diaz de la Portilla and Manolo Reyes targeted the ex-chief because he wouldn’t let them use MPD “to carry out their personal agendas and vendettas.”

Since his departure from Miami, Acevedo has worked as a CNN law enforcement analyst and adviser for a body camera analytics company.

Acevedo was previously the police chief in Houston and Austin, Texas.

City officials in Aurora hadn’t responded to KMGH’s request for comment as of Monday afternoon.