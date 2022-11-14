Florida gas prices rise 12 cents per gallon last week before slight drop over weekend

Florida gas prices rose 12 cents per gallon last week before dropping 2 cents over the weekend, AAA reported Monday.

According to AAA, the state average increased from$3.46 per gallon last Monday to $3.58 on Thursday before slipping 2 cents.

Sunday’s state average was $3.56 per gallon.

“It appears that Florida gas prices have now fully adjusted to a recent oil price hike and the reinstatement of the state’s gas tax,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Oil and wholesale gasoline prices took a step back last week, which should cause gas prices to plateau.”

AAA reports that since Nov. 1, the state average for gas jumped by as much as 29 cents per gallon.

Last week’s high of $3.58 per gallon was the highest daily average price since Sept. 1, according to AAA.

The most expensive metro markets are currently West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.70), Gainesville ($3.62) and Homosassa Springs ($3.60).

The least expensive metro markets are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.27), Pensacola ($3.32), and Panama City ($3.33).