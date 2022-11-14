Linebacker D’Sean Perry, a Miami native, among 3 killed in U. of Virginia shooting

A UVA linebacker has been identified as one of three victims killed in a shooting Sunday night.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A University of Virginia football player from South Florida was one of three people killed in a shooting on the campus Sunday.

D’Sean Perry, originally from Miami, was identified as a victim at a news conference Monday, Washington, D.C. ABC affiliate WJLA reports.

Perry was a standout linebacker and defensive end at Gulliver Prep and was named the South Florida Conference’s 2018 Defensive Player of the Year, according to his official biography.

Speaking on behalf of the Perry family, Michael Haggard, managing partner of the Haggard Law Firm, said “D’Sean’s parents, Happy and Sean Perry, and their entire family...thank the South Florida and Charlottesville communities for the outpouring of support during this impossibly tragic time.”

“Right now, Happy and Sean will not speak publicly about the incident as their grief is only beginning, and out of respect for the University of Virginia community which has been terrorized by another mass shooting in the United States,” Haggard said.

The other two victims, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., also played for the school’s football team, the station reports.

Two others were wounded in the shooting, which happened on a bus of students who were returning from an off-campus trip.

Suspect Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was taken into custody Monday, officials announced shortly after they identified the victims.

Officials said Jones was a student at the university and was listed as a member of the school’s football team in 2018, WJLA reports.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.