Florida man, 19, dies after shooting at high school football game

Orange County Commissioner-elect Mike Scott provided this photograph of Gamaine Patrick Brown to Local10.com partner News 6 in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A community is grieving after a shooting killed a 19-year-old man at the end of a high school football game on Saturday night in Orlando, police said.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith announced during a news conference Saturday night that four suspects — including a juvenile who was armed — were in custody.

The shooting followed an argument in the parking lot while police officers cleared out the stadium on Saturday at Jones High School after a game against Wekiva High School from Apoka, according to Smith.

OPD later identified the murder victim as Gamaine Patrick Brown.

Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill told ABC News affiliate WFTV that Brown was part of My Brother’s Keeper, a Christian ministry. Orlando’s News Six reported two others were injured during the shooting.

George Brown wrote a public message on Facebook Sunday: “Baby brother, I love you more than anything. I just pray I get through this.”