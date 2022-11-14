Man sexually assaulted 14-year-old boy he met online, Miami police say

MIAMI – Miami police arrested a North Bay Village man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy he met online Sunday evening.

According to police, the victim met 28-year-old Heriberto Lao on gay hookup website Sniffies and invited Lao to his home on the city’s Upper Eastside.

The victim performed a sex act on Lao and called police afterward, according to an arrest report.

Lao told detectives that he agreed to go to the boy’s house because “he was under the impression that he was an adult,” officers wrote.

Lao faces a charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a child between the ages of 12 and 16.