Soviet-era Cuban biplane crashes with 2 survivors in Florida Everglades

A Soviet-era biplane marked as a Cuban Empresa Cubana de Servicios Aéreos, or ENSA, plane crash landed on Monday in the Florida Everglades.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Soviet-era Cuban biplane crashed landed on Monday afternoon in the Florida Everglades, about 15 miles west of the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

There were two survivors on board after the 1:30 p.m. crash at the Everglades National Park, according to Tammy L. Jones, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Antonov AN-2 had the markings of an Empresa Cubana de Servicios Aéreos, or ENSA, plane, which the Cuban government uses for small deliveries or agricultural services.

The blue and yellow plane landed upside down in a grassy shallow canal. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the case.

Just about three weeks ago, Rubén Martinez Machado, 29, a defector from Santa Clara, landed another ENSA Antonov AN-2 on Oct. 21 at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.

