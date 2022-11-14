79º

LIVE

Local News

Soviet-era Cuban biplane crashes with 2 survivors in Florida Everglades

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Cuba, Opa_locka
A Soviet-era biplane marked as a Cuban Empresa Cubana de Servicios Aéreos, or ENSA, plane crash landed on Monday in the Florida Everglades.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Soviet-era Cuban biplane crashed landed on Monday afternoon in the Florida Everglades, about 15 miles west of the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

There were two survivors on board after the 1:30 p.m. crash at the Everglades National Park, according to Tammy L. Jones, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Antonov AN-2 had the markings of an Empresa Cubana de Servicios Aéreos, or ENSA, plane, which the Cuban government uses for small deliveries or agricultural services.

A biplane painted with the Cuban Empresa Cubana de Servicios Aéreos, or ENSA, logos crashed on Monday in the Florida Everglades. U.S. authorities reported there were two survivors. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

The blue and yellow plane landed upside down in a grassy shallow canal. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the case.

Just about three weeks ago, Rubén Martinez Machado, 29, a defector from Santa Clara, landed another ENSA Antonov AN-2 on Oct. 21 at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wayne Roustan contributed to this report.

Afternoon report

Two people were rescued after a small plane crashed in the Everglades in west Miami-Dade Monday.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Liane Morejon is an Emmy-winning reporter who joined the Local 10 News family in January 2010. Born and raised in Coral Gables, Liane has a unique perspective on covering news in her own backyard.

email

facebook

twitter

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email