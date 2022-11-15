81º

Family to announce increased reward in teen’s unsolved murder

Rodney Hinds Jr. killed at Miami Gardens gas station in 2019

Roy Ramos, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Rodney Hinds Jr. was fatally shot as he sat in a car at a Miami Gardens gas station.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Family members of Rodney Hinds Jr. plan to announce an increased reward in hopes of solving the teen’s 2019 shooting death in Miami Gardens.

The 17-year-old was shot and killed as he sat in a parked car at a gas station at the corner of Northwest 183rd Street and Northwest Eighth Avenue in November of that year.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect, but have been unable to crack the case three years later.

Family members, who recently settled a lawsuit with the owner of the gas station, are set to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone who recognizes the shooter is asked to call Miami Gardens police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

