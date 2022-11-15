Group accused of sawing through roof to steal $500K in phones from Doral warehouse

DORAL, Fla. – Police arrested a group of five men from the Hialeah area Monday after accusing them of stealing more than $500,000 worth of cell phones from a Doral warehouse.

The men appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Tuesday, where a detective alleged they used a sophisticated tactic in order to gain entry to Universal Freight & Logistics at 1376 NW 78th Ave.

The five men are:

Elio Juan Alvarez, 21, of Hialeah

Randelier Ledesma Ramos, 38, of Hialeah Gardens

Yordanys Leon Montero, 44, of Hialeah Gardens

Raudel Acosta Alvarez, 31, of Hialeah

Ernesto Pozo, 47, of Hialeah

According to an undercover Doral police detective who testified in court, some of the men used a saw to cut through the roof of a neighboring business, Mosaic & Tile, and then gained access to Universal Freight & Logistics through the wall.

Detectives surveilled a stolen box truck and two lookouts in a Maserati during the burglary, police said.

“When they were taken down, they were planning on making a second trip to the business and attempting to locate a different stolen vehicle to return back to the business to steal more cargo,” the detective said.

Ultimately, police said the men stole four pallets full of phones until officers busted them.

The men face a host of charges, including burglary, grand theft, criminal mischief and organized scheme to defraud.